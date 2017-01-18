A Uniondale teenager faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting death of another teen in December, Nassau County police said Wednesday.
Jeustin David Maldonado, 17, of Nassau Road, was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal facilitation in connection with the fatal shooting of Alexon Moya, 16, of Uniondale on Dec. 13, 2016, homicide detectives said.
Most Popular
Moya was shot in the head as he stood with a group on Fenimore Avenue near Braxton Street in Uniondale about 11:30 p.m., police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Two boys on bicycles rode up to the group and then fled from the scene, police said.
Moya was pronounced dead three days later at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.
The investigation continues, police said.
Maldonado also is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and menacing relating to a domestic incident with his brother on Jan. 7, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.