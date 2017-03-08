An unlicensed 16-year-old driver crashed his car while fleeing police in Peconic late Tuesday, police said.
Driver Nicholas Alfano of Mattituck was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center with his injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, Southold Town police said in a news release.
Alfano will be charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, speeding and unlicensed operation, police said.
The crash occurred on Route 25 at 8:19 p.m. as Alfano was attempting to evade Southold police, the news release said.
“We were trying to stop him and he did leave the roadway, crash and was injured,” Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said in a text message late Tuesday. “It does not appear to be life threatening at this point.”
Police continued to investigate the crash, police said.
Other details were not available Wednesday morning.
With Ellen Yan
Comments
