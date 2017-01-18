Nassau County police are trying to find two suspects who they said robbed an Utz snack foods driver at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Roosevelt, beating him when he tried to flee, rifling his pockets for cash and his wallet before running off.

The robbery took place at 6:58 p.m. as the driver was trying to make a delivery to W.Z. Food Market on Park Avenue, police said. It was then, police said, that the suspects — believed to be about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 and both in their 20s — approached the 58-year-old driver as he was putting together the order in his delivery van, demanding his money, police said.

When the driver tried to exit the van’s cargo area, police said, one of the suspects “swung the van door,” striking the driver. The two suspects then “repeatedly” punched and kicked the victim, before taking his cash and wallet, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations and contusions to his head and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.