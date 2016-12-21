A van driver who exposed himself to minors on a school bus twice before was arrested after being caught in the act a third time Wednesday in Hewlett, Nassau police said.

Alcides Galdamez, 33, of Krull Street, had pulled his Ford Econoline alongside a school bus on Peninsula Boulevard on Friday and Tuesday in Hewlett, exposing himself to two girls on the bus each time, police said in a news release.

Then at 8 a.m. Wednesday, detectives saw the van pull up next to the bus in Hewlett and stopped the vehicle, police said.

Galdamez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of public lewdness and being an unlicensed operator, police said.