Alcides Galdamez, 33, of Hewlett was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, and was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. (Credit: NCPD)
A van driver who exposed himself to minors on a school bus twice before was arrested after being caught in the act a third time Wednesday in Hewlett, Nassau police said.
Alcides Galdamez, 33, of Krull Street, had pulled his Ford Econoline alongside a school bus on Peninsula Boulevard on Friday and Tuesday in Hewlett, exposing himself to two girls on the bus each time, police said in a news...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A van driver who exposed himself to minors on a school bus twice before was arrested after being caught in the act a third time Wednesday in Hewlett, Nassau police said.
Alcides Galdamez, 33, of Krull Street, had pulled his Ford Econoline alongside a school bus on Peninsula Boulevard on Friday and Tuesday in Hewlett, exposing himself to two girls on the bus each time, police said in a news release.
Then at 8 a.m. Wednesday, detectives saw the van pull up next to the bus in Hewlett and stopped the vehicle, police said.
See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Galdamez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of public lewdness and being an unlicensed operator, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.