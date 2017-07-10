Someone vandalized two vehicles in Hicksville over the weekend and spray painted racial epithets on one of them, Nassau police said Monday
A racial slur and a swastika was discovered on a white van parked on Benjamin Avenue, and the side mirrors were broken on the van and a Ford Explorer, on the same street, police said.
The bias incident occurred some time between 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Both vehicles belong to the same person, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
