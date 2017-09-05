Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto Tuesday evening asked a federal judge to throw out his indictment on corruption charges or grant him a trial separate from co-defendants Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda Mangano.

In his motion filed in federal court in Central Islip, Venditto mirrored requests made previously by the Manganos. It claims the government’s case should be dismissed because it lacks merit and is technically defective. The motion also asks for a separate trial, arguing that evidence against one defendant might unfairly taint a co-defendant.

In October, Venditto and the Manganos were charged in a bribery and kickback case, focusing on their relationships with an unidentified businessman who sources have identified as restauranteur Harendra Singh. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, of Manhattan, argues in his motion that his client is actually the victim of a scheme he had no part in. The scheme, he said, was orchestrated by Singh, former Town Deputy Attorney Fred Mei, and an outside counsel for the town with the Harris Beach law firm — identified by the initials W.G. but in other court papers identified as William Garry — to obtain millions of dollars in loan guarantees for Singh who operated concessions for the town.

The claims in Venditto’s motion track those made in July in a civil suit the Town of Oyster Bay filed against that same group in State Supreme Court in Mineola.

An attorney for Singh, Anthony LaPinta, has said that the loan guarantees were approved by the town based on an opinion from its lawyers. A spokesman for Harris Beach has said that the allegations in the suit were “without merit.” Mei’s attorney has not returned phone calls.

Agnifilo also alleges that the government has falsely accused Venditto with actions that Mangano performed, and that the government unfairly questioned his client without informing him that he was a target of its investigation.

Venditto and Edward Mangano were each charged in the federal indictment with conspiracy, bribery involving a federal program, honest services wire fraud, and extortion.

Linda Mangano was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to federal investigators.

Federal prosecutors do not have to respond to the defendants’ pre-trial motions until October. A spokesman for Eastern District prosecutors John Marzulli declined to comment.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack has scheduled a trial for the three for January.