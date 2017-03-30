A Brooklyn man robbed a van driver in Valley Stream and stole the vehicle, but was caught after the victim got a ride from a passing motorist and followed the stolen van, Nassau County police said.

Jeremy Singleton 30, of Pacific Street, was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on robbery and weapons charges, police said.

The van was dropping off passengers at the Green Acres Mall shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday when Singleton, a passenger, said he wanted to remain in the van and return to Queens, police said.

While the driver was turning the van around, Singleton pulled a gun and demanded money, police said. The driver complied, pulled the van over and got out, police said.

After the robber drove off in the van, the victim flagged down a passing car and got that driver to follow the van while the victim called police.

The stolen van was parked at 650 W. Sunrise Hwy. in Freeport and the robber fled on foot, but officers from the Fifth Precinct found him in the area and arrested him, police said.

The gun and the money from the robbery were recovered, police said.