Brentwood High School said Tuesday it was probing a confrontation between school safety officers and a 16-year-old student that was caught on video that showed officers wrestling the teenager to the ground after he allegedly defied orders to leave campus Friday.

The video shows a school safety officer knocking the teen off his feet and then holding him down, at one point using his body weight. Two other officers came to his assistance.

The student, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County police said.

“As soon as the District became aware of an incident involving physical contact between a student and one or more security guards, it began an immediate investigation,” Brentwood said in a statement.

The high school, one of Long Island’s largest, added: “Pending the investigation, the District has taken steps so that the guards have no further contact with students.”

The dispute occurred after football practice at about 6:30 p.m., when the teenager, who is not a football player, came to the school to confront a member of the team about a personal problem, police said.

“The students got into an altercation and security responded to where the students were,” the police said. “Security told the non-football student to leave as he had no reason to be there at that time.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

After he declined to do so, police were called, and they arrested him, she said.

Brentwood, which said it was fully cooperating with the police, added: “The safety and welfare of students are always our paramount concerns.”