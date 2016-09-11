Nassau police released surveillance footage Sunday of two suspects in the armed robbery of a New Hyde Park self-storage facility Tuesday that shows them confronting a female employee before she reappears on the video holding a bloody towel to her head.

Police said they were releasing the footage as well as still images from the surveillance camera in the hopes someone will come forward and identify the male suspects.

Third Squad detectives said that at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, the two men walked into 123 Storage, located at 119 S. Third St., and demanded the employee take them to the cash register.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and took the employee into a backroom office, where one of the men struck her on the head with a black handgun, causing a cut, police said.

On the video footage released Sunday, the alleged robbers are shown confronting the employee. One of the suspects, wearing eyeglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, holds a handgun at his side in his left hand as he and the employee appear to have an animated conversation.

The three disappear from view and the employee later can be seen walking toward the counter as she presses a white cloth covered in blood to the back of her head.

Her condition was not released.

The suspects took the woman’s wallet and cellphone and left the store heading north on South Third Street toward Jericho Turnpike, police said.

Detectives said the woman described the bespectacled robber as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with a bald head and no facial hair and wearing black-and-white basketball shoes. She described the second man as 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with short hair and no facial hair and wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.