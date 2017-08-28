A dispute at a family wedding ended in arrest early Sunday morning when police said a Hempstead man followed two other guests to a parking lot, where he assaulted them with pepper spray and then stabbed one in the ear with a screwdriver.

Nassau County police said Mohamed Samkabba, 37, of Mason Street, was arrested not far from the crime scene in Baldwin — after he flagged down a patrol officer to claim he’d been “jumped.” But police said the story fell apart when the guests — brothers who, it turns out, are brothers-in-law of the suspect — arrived on scene and told the officer they’d just been assaulted by Samkabba. Police said: “Samkabba was then found to have a large canister of pepper spray in his possession.”

Police said the altercation began as a “dispute” between Samkabba and the brothers, aged 37 and 41, at what was described as “a family wedding” in Far Rockaway, Queens.

After the parties left the wedding at around 3 a.m., police said Samkabba followed the brothers to a municipal parking lot on Grand Avenue and Edward Street in Baldwin, where he “then confronted the 37-year-old, pepper-sprayed him in the eyes and proceeded to stab him in the ear with a screwdriver.”

When the victim’s 41-year-old brother attempted to intervene, police said Samkabba then pepper-sprayed him, as well.

CrimeRecent LI mug shots

Samkabba then hopped into his car and drove north on Grand Avenue, when police said he suddenly stopped at the corner of North William Street, approached a First Precinct officer — and told the officer he’d been jumped. Moments later, police said, the 37-year-old victim approached the officer, bleeding from his ear, and told the patrolman “what had just transpired.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The brothers were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not known.

Samkabba was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and with unlawfully possessing or selling a noxious material. He was arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, but it was unclear if he entered a plea.