A dispute at a family wedding ended in arrest early Sunday morning when police said a Hempstead man followed two other guests to a parking lot, where he assaulted them with pepper spray and then stabbed one in the ear with a screwdriver.

Nassau County police said Mohamed Samkabba, 37, of Mason Street, was arrested not far from the crime scene in Baldwin — after he flagged down a patrol officer to claim he’d been “jumped.” But police said the story fell apart when the guests — brothers who, it turns out, are brothers-in-law of the suspect — arrived on scene and told the officer they’d just been assaulted by Samkabba. Police said: “Samkabba was then found to have a large canister of pepper spray in his possession.”

Police said the altercation began as a “dispute” between Samkabba and the brothers, aged 37 and 41, at what was described as “a family wedding” in Far Rockaway, Queens.

After the parties left the wedding at around 3 a.m., police said Samkabba followed the brothers to a municipal parking lot on Grand Avenue and Edward Street in Baldwin, where he “then confronted the 37-year-old, pepper-sprayed him in the eyes and proceeded to stab him in the ear with a screwdriver.”

When the victim’s 41-year-old brother attempted to intervene, police said Samkabba then pepper-sprayed him, as well.

Samkabba then hopped into his car and drove north on Grand Avenue, when police said he suddenly stopped at the corner of North William Street, approached a First Precinct officer — and told the officer he’d been jumped. Moments later, police said, the 37-year-old victim approached the officer, bleeding from his ear, and told the patrolman “what had just transpired.”

The brothers were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not known.

Samkabba was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and with unlawfully possessing or selling a noxious material. He was arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, but it was unclear if he entered a plea.