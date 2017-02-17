A West Babylon man admitted in court Friday that he stabbed his wife to death a year ago.

Kerwyn Jaggernauth, 32, pleaded guilty in Riverhead to second-degree murder in the Feb. 20, 2016 killing of Sonja Williams, 32. In return for the plea, State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro agreed to sentence Jaggernauth to 18 years to life in prison. Assistant District Attorney Glenn Kurtzrock said he will recommend a sentence of 22 years to life.

Kurtzrock said Jaggernauth was a possessive husband who followed Williams around. The couple apparently argued about that about 4 a.m., and Jaggernauth stabbed Williams multiple times, while their sons, 13 and 6, slept. Jaggernauth then tried to kill himself by slicing his arms and drinking antifreeze, Kurtzrock said.

“It’s a tragedy for all involved,” said Jaggernauth’s attorney, Robert Macedonio of Central Islip. “Two boys are growing up without a mother or a father.”

After the couple’s landlord noticed blood outside the house, he called Williams’ mother, who then called police. They found Williams’ body under a blanket in the basement and Jaggernauth unconscious in the bathtub, Kurtzrock said.

Williams’ family and friends said they were not happy with the plea deal, but grateful to avoid a grueling trial.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I hope to God he never gets parole,” said a cousin, Andrea Huie of Hicksville. “He left a whole family in misery. . . . This is really, really, really hard for us.”

Another cousin, Ashley Huie of Baldwin, said the family saw signs of marital problems only in retrospect.

“I think we were all shocked,” she said. “That’s why it’s so devastating.”

It’s also hard because Williams was an unusually supportive and positive presence in many people’s lives, said a friend, Kensasha Branam-Mask of Copiague.

“She was someone who had so much life in her, so much spirit,” Branam-Mask said. “That’s such a rare quality in people.”