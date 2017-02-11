A West Islip man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a snowbank early Saturday, police said.
John Paul Fitzgerald, 59, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet on the eastbound Sunrise Highway service road in West Islip at 2:30 a.m. when he plowed into a snowbank, a Suffolk County police spokeswoman said.
Photos from the scene show a silver two-door Camaro convertible with extensive front- and passenger-side damage. The car appears to be stuck in the snow just before the Higbie Lane exit, adjacent to a commercial strip.
Fitzgerald was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.
Arraignment and attorney information for Fitzgerald was not immediately available.
