Nassau County Police said Monday they’ve linked the knife-point robbery of a Westbury Carvel ice cream shop on Sunday night with two other robberies and an attempted robbery committed by a machete-wielding bandit.

“We are very confident that this is the same individual,” said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a department spokesman, said at a news briefing Monday at police headquarters in Mineola. “The subject has threatened employees with a machete during the first three robberies and on the last robbery, which was last night, a large kitchen knife.”

The department is on “high alert” in pursuit of the robber, said LeBrun, and is concentrating not only its patrol force, but plainclothes officers and detectives, including members of specialty teams such as the Bureau of Special Operations and the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team, in places where similar businesses are located.

“Everybody is looking for this individual right now,” said LeBrun, who added that police are investigating why the suspect switched from a machete to a knife.

No injuries have been reported in any of the robberies, police said. The latest shop targeted by the suspect was the Carvel store at 801 Carman Ave. in Westbury, which was held up on Sunday at 8:02 p.m., police said.

The first holdup in the pattern was in Bethpage, with the robber entering a Carvel on Hicksville Road and displayed a machete, police said. The thief went behind the counter, demanded money from a 19-year-old worker and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The robber was described as between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and wearing a black hooded jacket, mask and gloves, police said.

On Feb. 15, police said the same robber, who was holding a machete, entered a Dunkin’ Donuts shop on Merrick Road in Seaford at 9:12 p.m. and fled after a worker told him there was no money. The robber was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing dark clothing, police said.

Cops believe the same man went to the Carvel store on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale — about a 10-minute drive at 5 1⁄2 miles from the Seaford doughnut shop — where he showed the machete and demanded money, leaving with about $40, police said.

LeBrun urged shop owners and workers to be on alert and to comply with the demands of any robbers.

Despite the robbers’ apparent penchant for Carvel stores, cops say he’s not looking for an ice cream cone. “The subject is only asking for cash,” LeBrun said.