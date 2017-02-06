A Westbury man was arrested Sunday and charged with robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint earlier in the day, Nassau County police said.
Wilfredo Torres-Ramos, 31, was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a dangerous weapon in the fourth degree, police said.
He was one of two men who got into a taxi at Broadway and Malaney Avenue in New Cassel about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, pulled a gun and demanded money from the driver, police said.
The driver complied and the two men fled on foot along Malaney Avenue toward Union Avenue, police said.
Police said Torres-Ramos was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at his home on Union Avenue, about three blocks from the robbery scene.
The other man remains at large, police said.
