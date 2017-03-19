A Westbury man has been charged with public lewdness in connection with a February incident in the parking lot of a Babies R Us in the village.

Nassau County police said that on Feb. 21 while a 35-year-old woman was eating lunch in her car at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Corporate Drive store, she saw a black Acura pull up two parking spots away with a male driver who exposed himself.

According to detectives, the woman put her car in reverse, took a cellphone picture of his vehicle and left the parking lot. The victim then called 911 to report the incident to police.

A subsequent investigation by detectives led them to the identify and locate Fredys Santamaria, 39, of Anna Avenue, where he was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Santamaria, who was carrying his son, initially refused to comply with arresting detectives and resisted arrest until he was eventually placed into custody without harm to the child.

In addition to public lewdness, Santamaria is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask the public to call the Third Squad at 516-573-6353 if they believe they were a victim of other such incidents.