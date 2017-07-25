A would-be hit man who was paid $500 to kill a man involved in a love triangle had a last-minute change of heart and fired a couple of shots away from his intended victim, Nassau County police said.

Someone who heard the shots called 911, and the shooter and the man who hired him were arrested Monday afternoon in Westbury, police said.

After catching the two men near the scene of the shooting, police said they determined that Hamen Gonzales-Cruz, 35, wanted the intended victim “out of the picture” because he was having a relationship with the victim’s girlfriend.

Gonzales-Cruz had hired Herberth Hernandez, 40, and gave him a handgun to carry out the murder, police said. Both men live in Westbury, police said.

Hernandez produced the handgun and confronted the intended victim in front of the Uptown Restaurant Grill on Prospect Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

“Hernandez had a change of heart and was unable to shoot the 30-year-old,” police said in a news release, so he fired one shot into the ground and another into the air.

Officers responding to the 911 call found Gonzales-Cruz and Hernandez behind an adjacent building and saw Hernandez drop the gun, police said.

Gonzales-Cruz was charged with conspiracy and criminal facilitation, and Hernandez was charged with conspiracy, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing, police said.

Both men were awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.