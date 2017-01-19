Nassau County police are asking the public’s help in identifying — and catching — an intruder who they said entered a home in Westbury last September, disrobed and got into bed with the victim. Police said the intruder fled on foot when the female victim jumped out of bed and tried to wake her family.
The incident occurred at a home on Jefferson Street at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 9, police said.
Police have not released any information about the victim and could not immediately give her age. Police did say there was no physical assault.
It was not immediately clear how long the suspect was in the home. The suspect is described as being in his 20s, possibly between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.
