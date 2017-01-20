A manager of a Westbury tavern who skimmed nearly $25,000 cash from his employers over the past year faces grand larceny charges, Nassau County police said Friday.
James Pugliese, 52, of Hempstead, voided cash sales and removed cash in excess of $25,000, police said.
He took the cash from City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill on Corporate Drive between January 2016 and January 2017, police said.
He was arrested at his residence and is charged with grand larceny and five counts of falsifying business records, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.
