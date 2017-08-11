The widow of a Hempstead man who died in a Southern State Parkway hit-and-run told the man who killed him while driving drunk and high she “will never forgive” him before a judge sent that motorist to prison Friday for up to three decades.

“Not one time did you ever show a sliver of remorse to me or my family,” Jawana Richardson, the widow of Sherman Richardson, 59, told Madi Grant at his Nassau County Court sentencing. “ . . . I will never forgive you and I’m OK with that.”

State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald then sentenced Grant, 36, of Oyster Bay, to serve 14 to 30 years behind bars.

The punishment followed a jury’s guilty verdict in March on charges including second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving while intoxicated and arson in connection with the victim’s Dec. 5, 2014, death and Grant’s attempt to then have the vehicle he’d been driving burned up.

McDonald said while sentencing Grant he knew the motorist hadn’t intended to kill the victim — a union ironworker who was heading to his job that morning and preparing for retirement.

“But he did intend to drive drunk and that was his choice and that choice caused the death of Sherman Richardson . . . He left his family and friends with only memories,” the judge said, before addressing Grant directly.

“That is what you’re going to be sentenced for,” he added.

Richardson’s widow displayed a framed portrait of her husband of two decades as she spoke in court about the impact of losing her “soul mate.” He was a man she called “extraordinary,” who loved gardening, had been a die-hard Mets and Knicks fan, and was “the glue that kept it all together” in their extended family.

While handcuffed, Grant turned to face her in court as she addressed him directly, calling him “selfish,” “insensitive,” and “inhumane.”

“Yes, I’m telling you this to your face,” the widow told the defendant.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Grant was heading home from a Queens strip club and was drunk and high on marijuana when he crashed into the rear of Richardson’s car at 84 mph, propelling the victim’s car into a tree and killing him instantly.

“That’s just about as reckless as it gets,” Assistant District Attorney Stefanie Palma told the judge.

She appealed for the maximum penalties and consecutive sentencing for Grant — saying he left the victim to die alone “like roadkill” before he fled the scene, evaded a witness who pursued him through the streets of Amityville, and later conspired to have the rental vehicle he’d been in burned up.

Defense attorney Donald Rollock had disputed during the trial that his client was even behind the wheel. He argued to jurors that the prosecution’s star witness — a convicted drug dealer — actually had been the driver and not the passenger.

On Friday, he asked McDonald to give his client a just sentence, saying the prosecution wanted Grant sentenced as if he had murdered someone.

“Passion must be tempered . . . They want him to die in jail and that’s outrageous,” Rollock said of his client, a chef and father of four.

Grant addressed the court in a barely audible voice, referencing pain for family members on both sides of the case and offering regrets about not testifying at his trial.

“You can’t change the past,” he said in part. “ . . . You have to take one day at a time and leave it in God’s hands.”

Rollock said his client would file an appeal.

Richardson’s widow said upon leaving court that she would continue to work with the district attorney’s office to lobby for increases in the penalty for fleeing crash scenes.

“Justice was served for Sherman Richardson today,” she said. “Although it won’t bring him back, our family has justice and we thank everyone who was involved in helping us get to today.”