An 85-year-old woman was carjacked at knifepoint in a Walmart parking lot in Westbury and driven to a bank to withdraw cash, police said.

The male robber approached the woman and demanded money at 1:30 p.m. Sunday as she was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1220 Old Country Road, Nassau County police said.

The robber forced the victim into the passenger seat and drove to a Chase Bank branch in Elmont, where he made her give him her bank card and personal identification number, and he withrdrew an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The robber then drove to Dutch Broadway near Audrey Avenue, where he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to her upper body that were not life-threatening, police said.

The robber was described as being about 6 feet tall, in his 20s, with a thin build and wearing a baseball cap.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.