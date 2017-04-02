A Hempstead woman armed with a Taser has been charged in connection with the theft of earrings from a Claire’s teen jewelry store in Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau police said Sunday.
Imani Merchant, 18, of Yale Street, is charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
The robbery at the Garden City mall occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Merchant took the earrings and concealed them in her pocketbook before leaving the store without paying, detectives said.
Store security personnel notified police and followed the suspect, but when a female member of the security team stopped Merchant, who was attempting to leave the mall, Merchant displayed a Taser and threatened her, police said.
Merchant then fled the mall and was stopped in the parking lot by Nassau mounted police officers who placed her under arrest.
