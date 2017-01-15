A Mastic woman died Sunday morning after she was pinned between her car and a gas pump Saturday when a woman crashed her vehicle into a Shirley gas station, authorities said.

Rosalie Koenig, 62, of Mastic, had to be cut free by medical crews at the gas station, police said. The driver, Renee McKinney, 53, of Mastic, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

McKinney was driving her 2002 Nissan Altima north on William Floyd Parkway near Moriches-Middle Island Road about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when she tried to turn into the Mobil gas station and hit a gas pump where Koenig was pumping gas on the other side, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear whether McKinney’s charges have been upgraded following Koenig’s death.