An East Quogue woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after driving her vehicle onto the railroad tracks in Hampton Bays Friday night, Southampton Town police said Sunday.
According to a police report, Gerry Andreassen, 60, was traveling on Ponquogue Avenue shortly before midnight and turned west onto the railroad tracks near Springfield Road and continued down the tracks until her...
An East Quogue woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after driving her vehicle onto the railroad tracks in Hampton Bays Friday night, Southampton Town police said Sunday.
According to a police report, Gerry Andreassen, 60, was traveling on Ponquogue Avenue shortly before midnight and turned west onto the railroad tracks near Springfield Road and continued down the tracks until her vehicle became stuck.
An investigation revealed Andreassen was intoxicated and she was arrested at the scene, police said. She was not injured, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
