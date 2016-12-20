Riverhead police said they are looking for Michelle Bremmer, who escaped from custody Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at about 12:30 p.m. She was in custody on a drug charge, police said. (Credit: Riverhead Police)
A woman escaped from custody while being held at the Riverhead Town Police Department Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Michelle Bremmer, 28, recently arraigned on a drug charge, fled headquarters at 12:30 p.m., police said. Bremmer’s hometown was not released.
Bremmer was scheduled to be picked up by Suffolk police on a separate outstanding warrant for seventh-degree possession...
She wore a black long-sleeve shirt, light colored pants and light colored canvas boat shoes.
If captured, Bremmer could face additional charges of third-degree escape, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.
