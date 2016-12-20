A woman escaped from custody while being held at the Riverhead Town Police Department Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Michelle Bremmer, 28, recently arraigned on a drug charge, fled headquarters at 12:30 p.m., police said. Bremmer’s hometown was not released.

Bremmer was scheduled to be picked up by Suffolk police on a separate outstanding warrant for seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance at the time of her escape, police said.

She wore a black long-sleeve shirt, light colored pants and light colored canvas boat shoes.

If captured, Bremmer could face additional charges of third-degree escape, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.