Nassau County police say a Deer Park woman impaired by drugs crashed her car into a utility pole on Yaphank-Middle Island Road on Monday, Jan. 17, 2017. The roadway was closed for more than 4 hours. (Credit: James Carbone)
A former Deer Park woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.
Deja Marie Barden, 21, was driving a Nissan Altima on Yaphank-Middle Island Road near Rustic Road when she struck a utility pole at approximately 2:35 p.m., police said.
The road was closed between...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A former Deer Park woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.
Deja Marie Barden, 21, was driving a Nissan Altima on Yaphank-Middle Island Road near Rustic Road when she struck a utility pole at approximately 2:35 p.m., police said.
The road was closed between East Bartlett Road and Shannon Boulevard for approximately four and a half hours because of the accident.
Barden, who police said is homeless, was treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries and released. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.