A former Deer Park woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.

Deja Marie Barden, 21, was driving a Nissan Altima on Yaphank-Middle Island Road near Rustic Road when she struck a utility pole at approximately 2:35 p.m., police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The road was closed between East Bartlett Road and Shannon Boulevard for approximately four and a half hours because of the accident.

Barden, who police said is homeless, was treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries and released. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.