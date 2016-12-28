A woman was sexually assaulted in West Hempstead early Tuesday morning by an armed suspect, Nassau police said in asking for help finding the attacker.
The male suspect had a handgun when he approached the victim, 21, on Terminal Road about 4 a.m., then drove her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect ran away in an unknown direction, authorities said, and there was no further description of him.DataGun crime numbersSee alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.
Police did not give other details, such as whether the assault happened at a house or the description of the vehicle.
Detectives from the special victims squad said anyone with information could call them at 516-573-4022.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.