A Dix Hills man pulled over by Suffolk County detectives for speeding was arrested after his girlfriend was found fatally shot in the vehicle, police said Friday.

Eric Bermudez, 36, had confronted Regina Flecha, 37, on Burroughs Avenue north of Kenmore Street about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and shot her several times, Suffolk police said.

Bermudez dragged the woman from the street into his vehicle and drove away, police said.

Detectives, unaware of the shooting, pulled Bermudez over for speeding — about 20 minutes and 7 miles away — at Fifth Avenue and Union Boulevard and discovered the victim in the front passenger seat, police said.

Flecha was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore — less than a mile away — where she died a short time later, police said.

She and Bermudez lived together on Black Pine Court in Dix Hills, around the corner from where the shooting took place, police said.

Bermudez pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. He was held without bail and ordered to return to court Wednesday for his next hearing.

Reached by phone Thursday night, residents near the scene of the shooting said officers could be seen combing the area for evidence just before midnight.

Mary Nigro said she was in bed watching TV when she heard what sounded like two gunshots.

Nigro said she looked outside and saw a white car on Burroughs Avenue and what appeared to be a man pushing a person into or out of the vehicle.

Minutes later, Suffolk police arrived, Nigro said.

With John Asbury