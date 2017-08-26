Suffolk County police arrested a woman who left her 1-year-old son alone in a car while she went shopping at a Walmart on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
A caller told police that a child had been left alone in a 2015 Toyota Camry parked at the Walmart in Islandia, police said in a news release. Police said they found the child in the car parked in the store’s fire zone about 2:15 p.m.
The boy’s mother, Shatera Williams, 24, of State Avenue in Wyandanch, was arrested when she returned to the car, police said, adding the boy had been alone in the car for about 15 minutes.
Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct. She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.
The boy was left in the custody of a relative, police said. Suffolk County Child Protective Services has been notified, police added.
