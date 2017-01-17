Three robbers held up a woman at knife point in Westbury Monday and stole her iPhones and backpack, Nassau police said.
The suspects robbed the victim, 19, at a parking lot on Post Avenue near Orchard Street about 6:30 p.m. and threatened to stab her if she didn’t hand over everything, police said. She did, including the two cellphones and backpack, which had her wallet and credit cards, police said.
The suspects, who ran off, appeared to be 15 to 19 years old, police said. There was no further description of the suspects and no injuries were reported, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
