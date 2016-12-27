A woman walking in a Henry Street parking lot on Friday night was robbed by a masked man who confronted her, Nassau police said.

Police said the woman, 34, was in the Walgreens parking lot about 11 p.m. when the man, wearing black clothing and a ski mask covering his face, put a knife to her side and demanded her property.

The suspect, described as about 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, was given a cellphone and cash. The man also waved his knife, cutting the woman’s sweater, police said.

The man ran away on Merrick Road, police say. No one was injured.

Police said anyone with information could call Nassau County Crime Stoppers sat 800-244-8477.