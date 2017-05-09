A Queens woman was arrested early Tuesday and charged with stabbing her boyfriend in the arm at his Westbury home, Nassau County police said.
Bianca Phillips, 23, was charged with felony assault and possession of a dangerous weapon after police arrested her at her St. Albans home at 4 a.m.
Police said Phillips and her 21-year-old boyfriend had already argued when she visited his house around 1 a.m. to return some of his belongings. There they argued again — and this time, Phillips pulled a knife and used it on him, leaving a 4-inch cut on his upper left arm, police said in a news release.
Police took the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for his injury. Phillips left, but detectives traced her to her home, where they arrested her without incident.
She was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead and was held on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond, according to online records. She is due back in court Thursday and was represented by a Legal Aid attorney.
