A Ronkonkoma woman was arrested and charged Monday with drunken driving and Leandra’s Law violations because her 8-year-old son was in the SUV she wrecked, the Suffolk County police said.

Veronica Valentine, 50, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer east on Express Drive South when she swerved to avoid striking a dog in the roadway, police said.

Her sport utility vehicle went off the road and struck a wire fence and a tree on the north side of the roadway and west of Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Valentine’s 8-year-old son was in the car, police said, and neither he nor his mother was injured.

Valentine was charged with driving while intoxicated; aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger — the Leandra’s Law violation; and endangering the welfare of a child.

Valentine is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Her vehicle was impounded and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information can call police at 631-854-8452.

