A woman who escaped from custody earlier this week while being held at the Riverhead Town Police Department was caught and arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Michelle Bremner, 28, recently arraigned on a drug charge, fled headquarters at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Bremner’s hometown was not released.
Bremner was scheduled to be picked up by Suffolk County police on a separate outstanding warrant for seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance at the time of her escape, police said.
Police said an investigation determined Bremner’s whereabouts and she was arrested and arraigned Thursday at Riverhead Justice Court on a charge of third-degree escape, police said.
In a news release Thursday police did not provide details on Bremner’s arrest.
CORRECTION: The suspect’s last name was incorrectly spelled in a previous version of this story.
