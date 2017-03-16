A Woodmere man was arrested and charged with selling heroin to another person who overdosed on it in Lynbrook, police said Thursday.
The overdose victim was administered Narcan and was hospitalized for treatment, police said.
The seller, Josef Dahari, 35, of Howard Avenue, was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on three drug charges and a one charge of resisting arrest, Nassau County police said.
Lynbrook Village police had responded to a report of an overdose in the village at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and treated the person, police said.
Detectives from the Nassau County Narcotics Vice Bureau and Lynbrook police were able to identify Dahari as the dealer and arranged to meet him at the CVS parking lot on Merrick Road in Lynbrook, police said.
As officers tried to arrest him at 5:42 p.m., he resisted, police said. He was subdued after a struggle and detectives found he had 80 bags of heroin and an amphetamine pill, police said.
