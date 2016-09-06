A Bellerose man was arrested and charged with DWI early Tuesday after police said officers responding to 911 calls about a wrong-way driver stopped him driving eastbound in the westbound HOV lane of the Long Island Expressway.
Suffolk County police said they stopped Ivan Ceron, 23, of 88-49 237th Street, in his 2010 Nissan at 2:20 a.m. near Exit 52, Commack Road.
In addition to the driving while intoxicated charge, Ceron was issued summonses for driving the wrong way, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle below the posted speed limit. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court, Central Islip.PhotosRecent LI mug shotsMore coverageComplete coverage: Suspected DWI crashes, arrests on LIDataLI crime stats
Police said “multiple 911 calls” reporting the wrong-way driver alerted both highway patrol and canine section officers and said that canine section Officer Ralph Fuellbier was able to locate the Nissan being driven by Ceron, with highway patrol Officer John Pilkington ultimately making the arrest.
It was not immediately clear where police believe Ceron entered the expressway.
