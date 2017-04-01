Suffolk County police said they were investigating a homicide in Wyandanch on Saturday.
Police said the fatally wounded man was found in an abandoned home on Long Island Avenue. Police responded to the scene about 3:15 a.m., officials said.
Police were at the scene Saturday afternoon.
The circumstances surrounding the death were unknown, and the investigation was continuing, police said.
