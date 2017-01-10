The former “Wyandanch railroad rapist” of the late 1970s was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum term of 25 years in prison for beating his girlfriend to death.
Willie Johnson, 60, will also have five years of supervised release after serving his time.
“I searched in vain for mitigating circumstances,” Judge Barbara Kahn said before imposing sentence in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.
Johnson maintained his innocence and said he hoped to be exonerated on appeal. “I know that I love my girl. I know I didn’t do that,” he said.
Johnson served 18 years for a series of knife point rapes near the Wyandanch train station.
He was convicted by a jury in November of manslaughter in the first degree in the beating death of Thelma Stewart, 49, on May 12, 2015.
She was badly bruised, had a broken jaw, broken nose and a ruptured spleen and died a few days later.
Johnson had testified in his own defense that Stewart was a severe alcoholic who often fell down and bumped into furniture. He said it was also possible that “crackheads” who lived in the Wyandanch rooming house where he and Stewart lived may have beaten her.
