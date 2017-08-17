Four men were shot on a Wyandanch street Wednesday night — including two victims who suffered serious injuries — in what Suffolk police say they believe was a targeted attack.

The two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Police do not believe this incident was random,” assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said Thursday. “The investigation is continuing.”

Police were called to the shooting scene on North 15th Street at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Large blood stains remained in the middle of the street Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release the names of the victims or immediately identify the hospital where they were being treated.

Two of the victims, who appeared to be in their 20s, banged on the door of the nearby Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp. on Merritt Avenue about 8 p.m. to ask for help, Chief Bernice Bien-Aime said Wednesday.

“They just walked up and said they were shot and asked for help,” Bien-Aime said. “They were all scared and panicked, but they wanted help and that’s what we’re here for.”

Bien-Aime said she helped treat a man who had been shot in the leg, while other medics treated the other victim.

“The challenge was making sure the scene was secure and my personnel are safe,” Bien-Aime said. “We don’t know who the shooter is and where the shooter is.”

Bien-Aime said it appears the two were on the street not far from the ambulance headquarters when they were shot.

Police cordoned off the area Wednesday around the ambulance building and there appeared to be a bloody sneaker on the street in front of the building. A second crime scene had been set up nearby where the shooting had taken place.

First Precinct detectives are investigating the incident, Meyers said.