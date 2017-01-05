A judge on Thursday sentenced one of three women who last year became ensnared in a contraband smuggling scheme at Nassau’s jail to probation following her earlier guilty plea.

Sharonda Hall, 25, of Wyandanch, will serve a term of 3 years of probation after admitting to a misdemeanor charge of promoting prison contraband.

Prosecutors had alleged after Hall’s February 2015 felony arrest that she and a Baldwin woman would pick up cash at a money wiring store, buy contraband, and turn it over to an Armor Correctional Health Services nurse — who was paid to sneak items to inmates.

Authorities alleged that the suspects were responsible for providing razor blades and K2, or synthetic marijuana, to inmates as part of a scheme that involved Bloods gang members who were incarcerated at the East Meadow facility.

Charges remain pending against former jail nurse Chantiel Cox, 26, of Amityville. She previously has denied the allegations through her attorney, who also has said that she will be exonerated.

Amanda Minnieer, 28, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty last year to a felony and admitted passing K2 and lighters into the jail before a judge sentenced her to 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation for her role in the scheme.

As part of her plea, Hall admitted to passing along K2, according to her attorney, Mitchell Barnett of Garden City.

Hall ignored questions and hid her face as she left court after appearing before a judge in Mineola on Thursday.

Barnett said after the sentencing that prosecutors hadn’t approached his client and asked her to cooperate against any other defendants.

“I think it worked out for everyone’s benefit,” Barnett said of the sentence in Hall’s case.

The contraband arrests came at a time when controversy had enveloped Armor, the jail’s outgoing inmate medical provider, after a series of inmate custody deaths.

They also prompted Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas to call the jail’s security into question, an issue the union for correction officials brought to the forefront later in 2016 with a labor rally at which members expressed a vote of “no confidence” in Sheriff Michael Sposato.

Sposato countered criticisms by saying the jail “is managed very well,” that correction officers were upset about being made to work harder, and that it was jail security procedures that ultimately led to the discovery of the contraband conspiracy.

The contraband arrests followed a January 2016 slashing that left one inmate needing more than 260 stitches to his face. A gang violence outbreak in late February 2016 also led to as many as five inmate slashings at the jail in a week.

But law enforcement sources previously said it is very difficult to trace the origin of illegal weapons inside the jail without cooperation from insiders, and that at least some weapons were believed to be coming in through the facility’s visiting area.