The Long Island Rail Road will restore full service in time for the Monday afternoon rush hour after completing repairs to tracks damaged by Saturday night’s train derailment near New Hyde Park, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Officials said the last of the derailed train cars was towed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday. Since then, workers have been repairing, inspecting and testing the track to ensure its safety.

Much of the work Monday was focused on “repairing an intricate and cumbersome 25-foot segment of track near a switch that was damaged in the derailment,” Cuomo’s office said. Workers will return there after the evening rush hour to make additional fixes that will allow the LIRR to lift speed restrictions through the derailment site.

The Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches, which have been impacted by the derailment just east of New Hyde Park, had been running on reduced scheduled since one of the two tracks was put back in service early Monday.

“The full restoration of service for Monday’s evening rush hour was made possible by the continuous efforts of the MTA and LIRR crews,” Cuomo said. “I thank all of the employees who worked around the clock to restore train service so commuters can get where they need to go as easily and as efficiently as possible.”

Earlier in the day workers removed the derailed LIRR train that had blocked one of two Main Line tracks near New Hyde Park. Workers spent the night getting it back on the track using wood blocks, jacks and construction equipment.

On Monday afternoon, about 50 LIRR workers in red jackets scrambled to make repairs — using shovels, sledgehammers, power tools and construction equipment to put hundreds of feet of damaged track back together. Trucks delivered 40-foot-long pieces of steel rail to replace stretches of the track that were mangled in the derailment.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said the derailment likely occurred because of a mistake by a crew member on an LIRR maintenance train.

The work train sideswiped a Huntington-bound passenger train just after 9 p.m. Saturday, knocking its first three cars off the south track and injuring 26 passengers and seven LIRR employees, officials said.

