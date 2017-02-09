HIGHLIGHTS NICE Bus suspends service on several routes

No buses running in Suffolk due to storm

The Long Island Rail Road continues to experience systemwide delays, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there are no plans to shut it down because of the snow.

During an afternoon news conference in Manhattan, Cuomo said the railroad is adding “early getaway” service from Penn Station to accommodate commuters dismissed early by their employers. The train will depart Penn at 1:49 p.m. and head toward Ronkonkoma.

“Service across our region has been proceeding without major interruptions or incidents,” said Veronique ‘‘Ronnie’’ Hakim, interim executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, describing the agency’s network of buses and trains, including the LIRR and Metro-North.

Hakim said “very low” ridership Thursday morning on the LIRR helped the agency’s response efforts. But, she said the LIRR is still running its normal schedule because the trains help keep the tracks clear of snow and “helps us assure that in the evening rush we’ll have train service available for people when they need it.”

The LIRR announced just after 9 a.m. systemwide delays averaging 20 to 30 minutes “as a result of winter storm conditions.” In addition, four more trains were canceled — that’s on top of the nine cancellations announced before the start of the morning rush.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the LIRR had said it was experiencing “systemwide delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes between Jamaica and Penn Station, and between Jamaica and Long Island City, as a result of winter storm conditions.”

Trains on several other branches were delayed by up to 25 minutes as they battled low visibility, slippery rail conditions and slower customer loading at some stations.

Although in recent years the railroad has adhered to a policy of completely suspending service if 10 or more inches of snow was expected to accumulate on tracks — the amount at which connectivity with the electrified third rail could be interrupted — the LIRR has recently loosened that policy. The railroad now says that train service on “some branches may be modified or suspended” if 10 or more inches falls.

Service is also being hampered by Wednesday morning’s train derailment in Jamaica. Tracks 7 and 8 at the busy station remain out of service, and LIRR officials said the snowstorm is slowing progress on the repairs and inspections that need to be completed to bring the two tracks back.

Meanwhile, LIRR station waiting rooms will remain open round-the-clock through Saturday afternoon for customers waiting for trains during cold and inclement weather, the railroad said in an alert.

Long Island’s bus providers were also impacted by the storm. Suffolk County Transit canceled all bus service Thursday ahead of the storm.

“We are hopeful to resume operations tomorrow, but that will be a decision we make as we go forward,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during a Thursday morning news conference in Commack.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, has suspended service on several routes because of the snow, including on the N21, N23, N27, N28, N57, N47, N20 between the Great Neck and Hicksville LIRR stations, and on the N49 shuttles. Several other routes are experiencing delays and detours and all Able-Ride trips that have not begun will be canceled.

NICE Bus warned customers that those delays “will increase and some detours may be necessary, especially on the North Shore, as road conditions worsen.”

With Laura Figueroa