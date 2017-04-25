We downloaded records on Nassau and Suffolk vehicles from an online state database maintained by the Department of Motor Vehicles. We filtered out commercial vehicles and institutional vehicles (school buses, for example), as well as entire categories such as hearses, farm vehicles, ambulances, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles and trailers.

The state data provided a vehicle identification numbers (VIN) for each car, van, SUV, etc., but not a model. To obtain model information and to get a better understanding of the body classification of each vehicle we fed the state data into a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The federal database could not translate the VINs for cars from before the mid-1980s, and in those cases we just listed the vehicle maker, where possible.

We then spent time going over the resulting table, which included nearly 2 million records, to look for anomalies or things we could clarify. For example, after realizing that we could not say exactly how many Volkswagen Beetles were registered on Long Island, we noticed that there were numbers given for the “Volkswagen Beetle,” which is the model from 2011 until now, and also for the “Volkswagen New Beetle,” which was how the model was listed from 1997 to 2010. Realizing that readers might not know to search for both names, we combined the numbers and labeled them "Volkswagen Beetle (modern)."

There was additional clean-up to perform. A number of vehicles were listed as being in Nassau but had New York City or Westchester community names and Zip Codes attached. We removed them.

The result was a list of 1,940,601 vehicles that we broke down into Zip Code lists and then ranked.