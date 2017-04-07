Authorities have charged 13 people — including three Long Island medical professionals — in connection with a scheme to illegally sell prescriptions for opioid painkillers, swindle millions of dollars from Medicaid and Medicare and launder money, federal officials announced on Friday.
The move includes an indictment of three medical clinics in Brooklyn that the Drug Enforcement Administration said billed millions of dollars in fraudulent Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements and pumped over 6.3 million narcotic painkillers into the black market.
A news conference is being held Friday at the DEA’s New York office in Manhattan.
News of the arrests come amid growing concern about opioid abuse on Long Island and in New York City. A record 442 people died of drug overdoses on Long Island in 2015.
Drug overdose deaths increased by nearly 40 percent in New York City in 2016 from the previous year, in what authorities are calling a “public health crisis,” according to officials at a Police Executive Research Forum at NYPD headquarters this week.
