NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, the revered cop whose message of forgiveness and hope touched generations, was remembered in a funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Friday morning as an inspirational legend and hero who truly believed that love conquered all.

Thousands of NYPD officers, officials and members of the public assembled inside and outside the cathedral for the funeral for McDonald, 59, who died Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack late last week and never regained consciousness. McDonald was shot and wounded while on duty in Central Park in July 1986, and had been paralyzed from the neck down, using a ventilator to breathe. He publicly forgave the teen who shot him.

Those who knew him recalled a “man on a mission” who never let his physical limitations dictate how he would live his life. They recalled McDonald, of Malverne, as a devout Catholic, devoted husband, dutiful detective and proud father.

“My dad loved life and he lived it to the fullest,” said his son, Conor McDonald, an NYPD sergeant. “And my Dad wanted to make sure his time on Earth was not wasted — that is why he was so passionate about spreading God’s message of love, compassion and forgiveness.”

The doors of St. Patrick’s opened at 9:43 a.m. as the sounds of a motorcycle escort growled outside. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who celebrated the funeral Mass inside the majestic Roman Catholic house of worship on Fifth Avenue, greeted those inside. A slow peal of bells rang out to the police band’s distant, measured drumbeat.

Just before 10 a.m., the flag-draped coffin carrying McDonald arrived, Dolan sprinkling it with holy water as it entered the cathedral. McDonald’s wife, Patricia Ann, held hands with Conor, following the coffin as it was carried up the aisle to the altar.

In a homily delivered by Patricia Ann McDonald’s cousin, Msgr. Séamus O’Boyle, Steven was remembered as a deeply devout man who did not feel sorry for himself. O’Boyle recalled how McDonald forgave the teen who shot him.

“Steven was a man on a mission, if you ever heard him giving a talk — he had a great admiration for Martin Luther King. Martin Luther King famously said, ‘Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can,’ ” O’Boyle said. “Steven wholeheartedly concurred with that — there was no point feeling hate in your heart. It is a destructive and wasting disease; only love can conquer hate.”

Those attending included Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Star New York Rangers hockey player Adam Graves also spoke, and former late-night talk show host David Letterman, who had become close with McDonald’s family, also attended.

Dolan noted that so many civic leaders were in attendance it is “fitting to ask as we commence this funeral Mass for Stephen, why we are here? We are here as an act of faith, our faith in God, our faith in his son, Jesus Christ.”

Dolan said it was a “faith so radiant in the life of Detective Steven McDonald.”

McDonald was wounded when Shavod Jones, a troubled 15-year-old from Manhattan, shot the young cop on patrol in Central Park. McDonald was struck numerous times. Jones served time in prison and later died in a 1995 motorcycle crash.

Over time, McDonald regained his ability to speak through controlled breathing and used a wheelchair for mobility. About eight months after he was shot, McDonald publicly forgave Jones and began speaking about the power of forgiveness. He remained an active duty member of the NYPD and spoke at police functions and in precincts.

At the front of the altar stood a large, cream-colored floral arrangement with a pair of wings on the front that read “Blue Lives Matter.”

Giving a eulogy that followed Communion, Mayor Bill de Blasio DeBlasio said, “Steven McDonald’s road on this Earth was not easy but he showed us what we needed to know and now we have an obligation to tell his story over and over again in the city and all across this nation — especially at this time — we need more healing, we need more love, and we need more understanding, and who better to keep teaching us than Detective Steven McDonald.”

After the mayor’s eulogy, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill shared memories of McDonald, calling him “one of the most remarkable men I ever met and one of the most fearless cops to ever don a uniform.”

In the three decades after the shooting, “Steven became an international ambassador for the NYPD,” O’Neill said. “He was a larger than life symbol of forgiveness.”

McDonald was also a rabid Rangers fan and Friday, Graves, a former star player for the team, also eulogized him, saying, “We are grateful and humbled for the role our team played in this remarkable man’s life. Steven McDonald meant more to the New York Rangers and their fans than we could ever mean to him.”

Graves noted that the Rangers had created a Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award given annually to a player who goes above and beyond.

“It is considered one of the Rangers greatest honors and is deeply meaningful to our players and fans,” he said.

The final eulogy was given by Conor, who hugged his mother and leaned down to kiss his father’s coffin before ascending to speak from the pulpit.

After greeting the sea of mourners, Conor gave a “shout out” to Letterman, “who has been by my Dad’s side since Day One.”

He then spoke of his father’s legacy with the NYPD.

“My dad loved the NYPD until the end. He loved the shield, he loved the uniform, he loved his bosses, he loved the men and women who wake up every day to protect this city,” Conor said. “He is a legend who will never have a comparison.”

Every day, his father forgave the young man who shot him, Conor said. “He made it his mission for all of us to realize that love must win.”

Conor’s eulogy concluded to thunderous applause. After greeting officials in the cathedral’s front row, Conor returned to his pew to gather his sobbing mother in a big embrace.

The funeral Mass ended with a recessional hymn, “God Bless America.”

As bells tolled, Det. Steven McDonald’s coffin was carried out, again draped in the flag of the NYPD. Uniformed mourners stood at attention and saluted.

Eight helicopters flew over St. Patrick’s Cathedral as buglers played “Taps.”

Family and friends looked on as the coffin was placed inside the silver hearse. The flag was removed from the coffin, folded and given to McDonald’s wife, Patricia Ann, who is the mayor of Malverne, and son. They then climbed into a large black sport utility vehicle.

After the service, Bratton, who had known McDonald for 25 years, said “if any person ever lived a life promoting the idea of compassion and love it was Steven. Life took so much from him, but despite that he gave so much back.”

Friday’s service followed McDonald’s wake at the St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre, where throngs of police officers and others waited in long lines Wednesday and Thursday to pay respects.