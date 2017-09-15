The FBI is investigating possible charges of child exploitation involving the co-director of music at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, the diocese said Friday, and he has been removed from his position.

Michael Wustrow, 55, who also has been director of the cathedral’s adult choir, “is under federal investigation regarding possible charges of child exploitation,” the diocese said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Wustrow came to St. Agnes in 1993, according to the parish website. He also has served as an organist.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The Diocese learned of the investigation this week after the FBI executed a search warrant and seized Mr. Wustrow’s work computer,” the statement said. “Mr. Wustrow was immediately relieved of all Diocesan and parish duties, and both the Diocese and St. Agnes Parish have been cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.”

The statement added: “We understand that this is upsetting news, and we will seek to keep you apprised of further developments as soon as we are able to communicate them to you.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sean Dolan, a spokesman for the diocese, said the parents of all children in St. Agnes’ choirs have been directly notified of Wustrow’s removal, as well as the parents of students at the St. Agnes Cathedral School.

The diocese said anyone with information on the matter should contact the Diocesan Office for the Protection of Children and Young People at 516-678-5800, ext. 573, or 516-594-9063.

The diocese also will offer counseling for anyone affected by the possible abuse, Dolan said.

St. Agnes Cathedral has nine choirs, including several involving children, according to the parish’s website.

Wustrow is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in music education, and Yale University School of Music/Institute of Sacred Music, where he earned a master’s degree in organ performance, according to the website.

In addition to the adult choir, St. Agnes’ music program includes a children’s choir for first- and second-graders, a Junior Girls’ Choir for girls in grades three through five, a Senior Girls’ Choir for girls in grades six through eight, and a Choir of Men and Boys, which involves both adults and youths in grades three through 12, the website said.

St. Agnes’ website said that part of Wustrow’s responsibilities “include conducting two 70-voice girls choirs, as well as a 50-voice choir for boys and girls in grades 1-2. The Senior Girls Choir, an auditioned group of girls in grades 6-8, has performed in New York City at St. Thomas Church, Fifth Ave. and St. Ignatius Church on Park Ave.”