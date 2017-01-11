President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a heated exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta at the incoming president’s first news conference Wednesday after Trump attacked the network for reporting that U.S. intelligence officials had presented him with information indicating Russian operatives claimed to have compromising information about him.

Trump labeled the report “fake news” at the onset of his press conference and refused to call on the network’s reporters during it, leading Acosta to yell out: “Since you’re attacking us, can you give us a question?”

“Not you, your organization is terrible,” Trump replied.

Acosta continued to press Trump for the opportunity to ask a question, saying: “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?”

Trump, who has often called reporters “crooked” and “liars” at campaign rallies, then told Acosta, “Don’t be rude.”

“I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump added. “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!”

Acosta later took to the air to say that he had planned to ask Trump if he had any “contacts who were in contact with the Russians in the context of this campaign?” The question was later asked by ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega.

Trump did not respond to her question from the podium, but Trump responded “no” after Vega and others continued to yell the question as he walked away.

CNN issued a statement after the news conference saying it was “fully confident” in its reporting.