Another storm, another dire warning for drivers on Long Island’s highways and parkways.

The folks who brought you a “lizzard warning” around this time last year say a “sever storm” is on the way.

Perhaps drivers should be on the lookout for some ax-wielding maniac?

The potential confusion is being caused by electronic signs posted by the state DOT that were seen Monday morning in such places as the Long Island Expressway in Holtsville and on the Meadowbrook Parkway in Westbury.

They’re supposed to warn drivers about a “severe storm,” but instead the signs read “Sever storm warning” — without the “e” at the end — and then motorists are advised to expect high winds as a nor’easter is on the way.

“It’s a simple spelling error,” state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Post said after being asked about the signs in a telephone interview at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. “It will be corrected expeditiously.”

Indeed, it was corrected by 10:30 a.m.

Post said the messages are typed in at the regional traffic management center in Hauppauge.

On Jan. 22 of last year an intended DOT blizzard warning instead was displayed as “lizzard warning” — alerting drivers on the Northern State Parkway that a reptile was expected to hit the area.