Three Long Island high school seniors emerged Tuesday as finalists in the national Regeneron Science Talent Search — one step closer to a chance for top individual awards ranging from $40,000 to $250,000.

Making it into the contest’s second round are Nathaniel Lee and Archana Verma, both of Jericho High School, and Emily Peterson of Smithtown High School East in St. James. They are among 40 finalists nationwide selected from 300 Regeneron Scholars named on Jan. 4.

This is the first year that Regeneron, a pharmaceutical firm based in Westchester County, has sponsored the contest. The competition was founded in 1942 and initially sponsored by Westinghouse, then by Intel, the California-based computer-chip company.

Students who enter typically spend a year or more laboring over their research projects in school and university laboratories — sites where they often develop a close camaraderie with their fellow students amid the keen competition.

“We wanted all of us to make it,” Lee told Newsday earlier this month after he and eight other Jericho High School students learned that they had achieved first-round scholar status.

Lee’s research revolved around the use of low-cost ceramics in optical parametric oscillators. Verma studied the molecular orbital energy dynamics of dyes. Peterson identified a new function for a protein that may impact skin regeneration in burn victims.

Finalists will get all-expense-paid trips in March to Washington, D.C., where they will meet with national political and science leaders and vie for top awards, with a grand prize of $250,000. The awards dinner is scheduled for March 14.

Those who go to the nation’s capital to compete qualify for a $25,000 award, on top of the $4,000 each they have already won in the first round of the contest — $2,000 for themselves and $2,000 for their schools.

George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., was himself a finalist in the former Westinghouse competition in 1976, as a student at Bronx High School of Science.

“Regeneron is proud to recognize the top 40,” Yancopoulos said in a prepared statement released Tuesday. “These talented young scientists are already exploring life-changing solutions for the world’s problems.”