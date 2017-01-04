HIGHLIGHTS Regeneron is new sponsor of former Intel contest

Number of first-round winners is Island’s best showing since 2012

Fifty-eight Long Island 12th-graders emerged as prizewinning scholars Wednesday in the nation’s oldest high school research competition — a contest revitalized this year with more than $1 million in additional cash rewards, including a $250,000 top prize.

The competition, established in 1942, was renamed this year for its latest sponsor, Regeneron, a biotech company headquartered in Westchester County. The talent search formerly was funded by Intel, the California-based computer-chip manufacturer, and before that by Westinghouse Corp.

The number of first-round winners from Nassau and Suffolk counties in the 2017 Regeneron Science Talent Search is up from last year’s 44 — an increase of more than 30 percent. It is the Island’s best showing since 2012, with nearly one-fifth of the 300 regional winners nationwide.

Regeneron doubled to $3.1 million the total prize money to be distributed annually, including $2,000 for each first-round victor and $2,000 for his or her school. The award winners now are called “scholars” rather than semifinalists, the term used in the past.

Regeneron’s founding scientist, George Yancopoulos, was himself a winner in the former Westinghouse competition as a Bronx High School of Science student in 1976.

“I’m appreciative that a former semifinalist picked this way to give back,” said Serena McCalla, science research coordinator in the Jericho school district. “How great is that, to go full circle? I think this tells students that this is where they could be in 20 or 30 years. Anything is possible.”

Jericho, a perennial contender, led the way on the Island this year, with nine contest scholars. Great Neck produced seven scholars, Port Washington, six, and Herricks, five. The Bellmore-Merrick, Smithtown, Syosset and Three Village districts had four scholars each.

As in past years, 40 of the 300 first-round winners will be named contest finalists later this month. All finalists will be eligible for all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C., in mid-March, where they will vie for more than $1.8 million in additional awards.

Regeneron said projects were submitted this year from 527 high schools in 46 states and seven American and international high schools overseas — the highest number in at least seven years. A total of 1,749 projects were entered.

As usual, New York State was far and away the biggest competitor, with a total of 934 student entrants. California was second with 104 entrants, and Maryland third with 92.

Student research projects covered more than 20 categories of science, including behavioral and social science, engineering, cellular and molecular biology, and space science. The range of interests among teenage competitors was exemplified by projects submitted from the Island.

Abbigayle Cuomo, a Commack senior, researched tropical cyclone tracks in the Atlantic. Nestor Tkachenko of Ward Melville High School in Setauket looked into the potential for flying automobiles. Michael Nachman of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington analyzed presidential primaries as predictors of general election results.

Maya Ajmera, who heads the nonprofit agency administering the contest, remarked Wednesday on the variety of teenage interests nationwide.

“We cannot wait to see where their curiosity and passion takes them,” said Ajmera, who is president and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public.

Long Island and New York City frequently are described as “hotbeds” of high school research, not only for the annual Science Talent Search, but also for other contests.

In October, 69 teenagers in Nassau and Suffolk counties were named semifinalists in the national Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology. One of those students, Alice Wu of Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, went on last month to share a $20,000 fifth-place award with teammates from two other states.