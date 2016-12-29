Editor's note: ACT sent this email to students who took the exam on Oct. 22, 2016, at Roslyn High School and whose answer sheets are missing. Parents of affected students gave the email to Newsday. It was sent to those students at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. An ACT spokeswoman confirmed this was the email sent to 53 affected students.

Dear Examinee,

This message concerns the October 22, 2016, ACT test you took at Roslyn High School. After testing was completed, the test coordinator sent completed test materials back to ACT via courier service as instructed, and all of the packages that were sent have arrived. However, we have discovered that the answer sheets for those students who took the ACT without the writing test are missing.

We regret to inform you that your answer sheet is among those missing. ACT has been working closely with the courier service and local test center personnel to search for the missing materials, but the answer documents have not yet been found.

We deeply regret that you are affected by this unfortunate situation and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it may cause you.

We continue our search and are hopeful that the missing answer sheets will be located soon. However, we want to take every precaution to ensure that you have a test score to send to colleges. As a result, ACT has arranged an opportunity for you to retake the ACT at no fee.

We have set up a retest date of January 14, 2017, at Roslyn High School. To test, you must report to the location listed below by 8:00 AM with acceptable photo identification. You will not be admitted to test without it.

Roslyn High School

Main Entrance

advertisement | advertise on newsday

475 Round Hill Road

Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

If you cannot test on the arranged retest date, you may switch your registration to any future national ACT test date during the next 12 months without paying a fee. To make a test date change, please call (319) 337-1270 (Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM Central time) and tell the agent about this email.

ACT will also issue a refund of your October registration fees, whether you choose to retake the test or not. The refund will be issued in the same manner you paid the fee (e.g., if you paid by credit card, that card will be credited; if you paid by check, a check will be issued to you). Your refund will be issued in about 3 weeks.

If you are facing college application deadlines, you may provide a copy of this message to colleges to which you applied as verification that you were present and tested on October 22, but through no fault of your own, your October scores are not available.

If you have questions about your registration, please contact ACT Customer Care at http://www.act.org/content/act/en/products-and-services/the-act/help.html#contactus

Sincerely,

ACT Customer Care